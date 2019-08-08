As Cott Que (COT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Renaissance Technologies Has Lifted Position; Ami Asset Management Lowered Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Holding by $5.28 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 89,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 168,224 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, down from 257,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 677,801 shares traded or 8.59% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 796,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 2.19M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.98 million, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 1.73M shares traded or 58.77% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group holds 3.54 million shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd owns 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 38,122 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 2,104 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited reported 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cibc Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 485,119 shares. Loomis Sayles LP accumulated 1.91 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Parametric Port Assocs Limited accumulated 75,700 shares. Td Asset holds 936,651 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia Trust has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 4.79M shares. Marathon Equity Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 392,500 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Symons Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.18% or 29,372 shares. 1.56M are held by Gamco Et Al. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by Hinson Charles R.. STANBROOK STEVEN P also bought $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 81,500 shares to 76,600 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 382,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,044 shares, and cut its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cott Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Cott’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 23.69 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge (NYSE:BR) by 53,186 shares to 316,989 shares, valued at $32.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq by 64,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR).

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zscaler (ZS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 27, 2019 : LULU, PVH, FIVE, SNX, VRNT, FUL, RMBL, AEYE, PYDS, CTEK, ROSE, RKDA – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Customers Again Rank Verint Highest in Overall Vendor Satisfaction in New Report on Intelligent Virtual Agent Market – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Alerts Verint Systems (VRNT) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.