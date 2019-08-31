As Cott Que (COT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Increased Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Washington Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.75 Million Its Stake

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 17,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 18,830 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 36,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 23/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Focus Should Be On Privacy; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 1.47 million shares traded or 47.20% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 62,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 3.44 million shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 242,244 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 41,951 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 400 shares. The New York-based Lodge Hill Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.99% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Gluskin Sheff And, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 71,512 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 1.38M shares. Lord Abbett stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Morgan Stanley stated it has 190,614 shares. Maplelane Limited reported 0.65% stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Company has 1.4% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Franklin Resources Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). British Columbia Investment Management reported 240,290 shares stake.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 145,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $27.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.04% or 6,652 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Com accumulated 16,565 shares. Legacy Private Trust invested in 1.08% or 89,562 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd holds 3.97% or 501,847 shares. Welch Ltd has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 5,489 shares. Carlson Lp holds 174,300 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Pl Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 20,000 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 89,583 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Moreover, Burney has 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wellington Shields Company Llc reported 47,831 shares stake. Howard Cap Management stated it has 2.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paradigm Fin Limited holds 0.33% or 8,591 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” with publication date: August 05, 2019.