As Cott Que (COT) Stock Declined, Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Increased Its Position; Shaker Investments Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) Cut by $991,494

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 900,070 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 5,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 31,127 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 36,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $241.42. About 342,220 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 1.80 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 282,400 shares. 105,542 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 2,517 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.29% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 19,749 are held by Gsa Cap Partners Llp. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 0.01% or 15,169 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 32,653 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited has 250,657 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 43,533 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Com has invested 0.04% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco accumulated 21,642 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 138,637 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. The insider STANBROOK STEVEN P bought 13,500 shares worth $199,395. $499,004 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares were bought by Harrington Thomas.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 35,255 shares to 55,455 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 47,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

