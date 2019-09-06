As Cott Que (COT) Share Value Declined, Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Stake by $1.75 Million; Cookson Peirce & Co Trimmed Position in V F (VFC) by $948,838

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 248,008 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 373,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 495,644 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 14,162 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 25,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 510,221 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,926 shares to 252,603 shares, valued at $42.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $490.34M for 16.81 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc accumulated 1.35% or 498,693 shares. Nomura Hldg reported 268,539 shares stake. The Indiana-based Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Lc reported 74 shares stake. Moreover, Colony Group Ltd Co has 0.24% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Community Natl Bank Na reported 15,043 shares. Moreover, Indiana Trust And Invest Management has 0.12% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,751 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 129,485 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 127 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co reported 17,646 shares. Hilltop Hldg has 3,660 shares. Biondo Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.16% or 99,210 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $21.57M for 20.47 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.00 million activity.