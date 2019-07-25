As Cott Que (COT) Share Price Declined, Kings Point Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Market Value Declined While Vertex One Asset Management Raised Position

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 255,520 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners will buy General Growth Properties for $9.25 billion; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 17/05/2018 – QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY IS NOT AN INVESTOR IN BROOKFIELD TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy GGP for $23.50 per share in cash

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 33,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,053 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 52,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 794,370 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner Bass invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Raymond James & invested in 0% or 16,109 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Limited holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust reported 15,951 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2.24M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.04% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 43,250 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Pcj Invest Counsel Limited stated it has 229,842 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 106,232 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 250,000 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Synovus Financial invested in 0% or 673 shares.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 330,000 shares to 391,500 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axos Finl Inc by 176,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,064 shares, and cut its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. Another trade for 33,560 shares valued at $499,004 was made by Harrington Thomas on Tuesday, February 26. $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by Hinson Charles R..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 206,836 shares stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 700,200 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 2.70M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 6.60M shares. Hbk Invs Lp invested in 0.02% or 80,206 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 250,657 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc owns 2.19M shares. Ancora Ltd accumulated 0.24% or 393,228 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 588,695 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Moreover, Lodge Hill Capital Lc has 0.99% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 248,008 shares. 12,449 were accumulated by Element Lc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 5,657 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 743 shares.