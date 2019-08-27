As Cott Que (COT) Market Value Declined, Marathon Partners Equity Management Upped Its Holding; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Stake In Hanmi Finl (HAFC) Was Has Increased

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 1.02 million shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hanmi Finl Corp (HAFC) by 29.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 58,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 257,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 198,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanmi Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 123,669 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 06/03/2018 – Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Internal Rate of Return on Transaction Will Be in Excess of 20%; 22/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM SUBMITTED ‘OLITA’ SUSPENSION PLAN TO KOREA MINISTRY; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP -DEAL ACCRETIVE TO HANMI’S 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi Fincl 1Q EPS 46c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanmi Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAFC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold HAFC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 27.44 million shares or 1.40% less from 27.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 12,308 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 18,119 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 24,061 shares. Principal Financial Gp reported 271,122 shares. California-based Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Brandywine Glob Mngmt Llc invested in 32,100 shares. Parkside National Bank reported 957 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). 73,101 are owned by Legal & General Public Limited Company. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 291,063 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 26,163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 255,295 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Retail Opportunity Investments Holds the Course With Strategic Divestments – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire SWNB Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2018.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 404,500 shares to 11.26M shares, valued at $372.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 45,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,510 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

More important recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 600,000 shares to 862,500 shares, valued at $30.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Prtn Limited Co accumulated 138,637 shares. Kennedy Cap holds 0.19% or 552,139 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd invested in 20,269 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea owns 211,600 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 43,533 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Jcic Asset Mngmt invested in 505,938 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 903,508 shares. Wexford Lp accumulated 400,000 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Palisade Cap Ltd Llc Nj holds 0.55% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al has 15,169 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Td Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 936,651 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Co accumulated 656,847 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com holds 1.4% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 4.02 million shares.