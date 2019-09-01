As Cott Que (COT) Market Value Declined, Holder Intact Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $4.95 Million; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shareholder Redmile Group Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 43.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 260,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 340,900 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, down from 601,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 1.47M shares traded or 48.15% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02 million, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 257,134 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 132,868 shares to 496,918 shares, valued at $36.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 250,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Massachusetts-based Westfield LP has invested 0.12% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Vanguard Gru has 2.72M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps holds 0.02% or 155,838 shares. Partner Inv Mngmt LP has invested 0.16% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Columbus Circle Invsts has 0.05% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Polaris Venture Mngmt V Limited Liability Com holds 21.65% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Geode Cap Management Ltd owns 790,871 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0% or 19,300 shares. Daiwa reported 410 shares. First Republic Investment holds 37,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shares of Transocean Ride Rising Oil Prices 10% Higher – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE), The Stock That Soared 948% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fate Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Foundational US Patent Covering iPSC-derived CAR T Cells – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Decide Tilly’s (TLYS) Fate in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 43,533 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc invested in 0.03% or 485,119 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 43 shares. Renaissance Technology holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 2.19M shares. Wexford Capital Lp holds 0.48% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. 349,630 were reported by Public Sector Pension Board. Moreover, Pcj Inv Counsel Limited has 0.07% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 59,265 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Sei holds 49,753 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 400 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 203,565 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc accumulated 2.94% or 505,938 shares. Kennedy Inc holds 552,139 shares. Philadelphia holds 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 10,100 shares.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 217,700 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $44.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 369,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 988,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).