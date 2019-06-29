As Cott Que (COT) Market Valuation Declined, Banbury Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.99 Million; Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Stock Price Declined While Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $474,822

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) by 190.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 8.09 million shares traded or 1235.34% up from the average. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 213,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 887,015 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 15,169 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Citadel Ltd Company holds 441,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Limited owns 80,447 shares. Moreover, Intact Investment Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 340,900 shares. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 34,950 are owned by Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership. Bogle Investment Management Lp De has 0.4% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 362,001 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.24% or 393,228 shares. 382,220 were reported by D E Shaw. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Hilton Capital Mgmt holds 656,847 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. Harrington Thomas had bought 33,560 shares worth $499,004. 13,500 Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares with value of $199,395 were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P.