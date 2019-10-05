As Cott (COT) Stock Price Declined, Hilton Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 1,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 4,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 3,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99 million shares traded or 22.52% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corporation (COT) by 98.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 644,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 12,780 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171,000, down from 656,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 587,060 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Tru Communications owns 2,935 shares. Hartford Inv reported 53,204 shares stake. Mai Capital holds 10,262 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 11,147 shares. Sns Lc invested in 0.12% or 1,781 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 7,599 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 79,083 shares. House Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wealth Architects Ltd Llc accumulated 0.08% or 768 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp holds 9,023 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Com accumulated 0.5% or 14,985 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt has 136 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,886 are held by Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. 2,130 were accumulated by Albion Gru Ut. Parkside Comml Bank has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,644 shares to 157,152 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,270 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc by 96,900 shares to 5.14M shares, valued at $27.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Alerian Ml Etn (AMJ) by 18,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 63,221 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 105,210 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% or 197,661 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co accumulated 1.08 million shares. Tobam has 334,077 shares. Group One Trading Lp holds 1,800 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 35,355 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 323,556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.26% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Gamco Et Al holds 0.16% or 1.55 million shares in its portfolio. Michael Susan Dell Foundation stated it has 35,323 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0% stake. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 951,131 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 20,884 shares.