As Cott (COT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $8.37 Million; Eagle Asset Management Has Increased Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Holding by $1.74 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 32,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 132,958 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, up from 100,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 194,182 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH)

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corporation (COT) by 98.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 644,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 12,780 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171,000, down from 656,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 418,184 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $992,439 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 47,542 shares to 76,251 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 109,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,219 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,878 shares to 103,125 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO) by 435,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strat Fund (JQC).

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $21.46M for 21.25 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.