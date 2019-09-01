As Costco Whsl New (COST) Valuation Rose, Holder Oakmont Partners Has Lowered by $736,406 Its Position; As Masco (MAS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Nokota Management LP Has Upped Its Position

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 139.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 347,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 597,931 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 2.08M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 61.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 1,925 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 4,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.80M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crystal Rock invested in 2.92% or 100,575 shares. Da Davidson And Company has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 21,067 shares. Northern Corporation reported 7.31M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 3.63M shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 169,100 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP stated it has 179,851 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 84,904 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 224 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 64,304 shares. Swiss Bancorp, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Columbia Asset reported 11,250 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 414,563 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Basswood Capital Ltd Company stated it has 174,565 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 2.35 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $182.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 359,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability holds 2,435 shares. Barr E S And has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,164 shares. Utah Retirement has 82,582 shares. Murphy Capital Management owns 3,055 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cap Intll Investors holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4.35 million shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt invested in 392,505 shares or 0.5% of the stock. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 8,535 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Carderock Cap Incorporated reported 16,711 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Stockton holds 1.26% or 10,085 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.44% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 103,624 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 19,268 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Field & Main National Bank holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,011 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma owns 0.29% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2.83 million shares. 11,169 are owned by Voloridge Limited Liability Company.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,967 shares to 45,405 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.