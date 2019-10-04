As Costco Whsl New (COST) Valuation Rose, Edgestream Partners LP Lowered by $4.96 Million Its Position; First Washington Lowered Position in Otter Tail (OTTR) by $400,400 as Share Value Rose

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 92.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 18,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 1,539 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 20,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $289. About 3.96 million shares traded or 88.92% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53. About 54,408 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 30/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: Governor Otter Signs Proclamation Designating April as Financial Literacy Month! 2018; 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollencrest Management stated it has 7,086 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Essex Co Llc accumulated 0.01% or 180 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 0.23% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 10,821 shares. 5,991 were reported by Fruth Inv Mngmt. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.34% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 28,912 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.27% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1.22M shares. Notis accumulated 0.4% or 3,167 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 3,685 shares. Freestone Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 24,630 shares. Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) accumulated 4,285 shares or 0.71% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 0.3% stake. New England Private Wealth Llc holds 823 shares. 35,021 are owned by Iberiabank Corporation. Hikari Tsushin invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $886.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 190,221 shares to 200,027 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $202.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 58,300 shares to 204,850 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada holds 6,609 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated invested in 17,711 shares. Northrock Ltd Liability Com holds 10,442 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity Research reported 56,625 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.02% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,692 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.31% or 915,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.01% stake. 56,584 were reported by Invesco Ltd. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 66,500 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.11% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 12,000 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 868,301 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 34,645 shares in its portfolio. Symons Management reported 5,469 shares.