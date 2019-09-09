As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Value Rose, Tompkins Financial Boosted Its Position by $771,012; As Sonoco Products (SON) Share Price Declined, Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Lowered by $1.26 Million Its Stake

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (SON) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 20,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 190,781 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, down from 211,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Sonoco Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 220,255 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – TIEDE REPLACES RETIRING JACK SANDERS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 12,834 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 9,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $300.46. About 1.42M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 4,143 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.3% or 185,244 shares. Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.37% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has invested 1.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 209,504 shares. Horan Cap Mngmt reported 3,375 shares. Massachusetts-based Choate Invest has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). American National Ins Company Tx accumulated 42,320 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,351 shares. Garde Cap owns 4,376 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Country Club Trust Na reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Epoch Investment Prns reported 1.33M shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company invested in 0.39% or 2.84M shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Corporation invested in 850 shares. Rhode Island-based Coastline Com has invested 0.39% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,986 shares to 10,996 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Llp has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 22,228 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% stake. Chilton Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,056 shares stake. Invesco Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 3.82M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 18,395 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 110,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Sei Invests Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 224,133 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 108,161 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Paradigm Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Geode Mngmt Lc reported 1.02M shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 321,318 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06 million for 15.65 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.