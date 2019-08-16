As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sunbelt Securities Has Cut Position by $348,480; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Rose, Holder Reliant Investment Management Lowered by $1.21 Million Its Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $271.52. About 1.45 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $273.31. About 1.57 million shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,112 shares to 9,768 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 55,283 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 115,834 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt L P, a California-based fund reported 5,583 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd has invested 0.46% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sit Inv Associate reported 1,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Dallas Securities reported 0.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 201 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.23% or 6,636 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services owns 1.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 18,030 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 19,424 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated has 1.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh accumulated 10,760 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Com invested in 4,289 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Associated Banc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 209,504 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

