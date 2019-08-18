As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cls Investments Boosted Its Stake; Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Carlisle Companies (CSL) by $301,706

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 2,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 62,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 65,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $140.99. About 601,654 shares traded or 59.91% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 340.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 4,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,122 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 1,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DFE) by 13,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,998 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (THD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has 0.45% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Texas-based First Dallas Securities Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alkeon Cap Management Limited Liability reported 2,722 shares. Capstone Fin Incorporated holds 3,188 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Co holds 1.43% or 9,420 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.06% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moneta Grp Inv Advsrs Lc stated it has 1,590 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vigilant Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 277 shares. Sonata Gp Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 4,451 shares. Northstar Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.11% or 2,418 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 137,770 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Permanens Limited Partnership accumulated 130 shares. Da Davidson holds 221,293 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Birmingham Mngmt Company Al holds 2,800 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 15.19 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,092 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancshares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 6,377 are held by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited. Thomas White Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 6,588 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Elk Creek Partners Limited Company holds 0.34% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 38,444 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 10,802 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,862 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 38,891 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Lc has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 95,099 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).