As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Value Rose, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Trimmed Stake; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose, Ancora Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $321,860

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $286.38. About 2.06M shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 5,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 13,452 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743,000, down from 19,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.04. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 40,639 shares to 279,881 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc Com by 474,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Share Price Is Down 55% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), The Stock That Tanked 93% – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Why GE’s Earnings Beat Wasn’t Really A Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.87 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Partners Ltd has 5,343 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Burns J W Co holds 29,224 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Allstate Corporation reported 6,800 shares stake. Interactive holds 0.06% or 2,208 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.21% or 4.16M shares. Altfest L J has invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has 0.33% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 70,214 shares. Homrich & Berg owns 89,187 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Hexavest, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1,949 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 47,000 shares. Everence Inc owns 43,795 shares. M&T Bankshares Corporation invested in 0.05% or 189,686 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability has 4,300 shares. Weybosset Research & Mgmt Lc accumulated 3,800 shares. Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Savings Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 3,574 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 37,675 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 204,467 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Co, Missouri-based fund reported 988 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc accumulated 0.08% or 2,554 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Co has invested 1.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Amer Economic Planning Group Adv invested in 0.06% or 790 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 11,697 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Weik Mngmt holds 1.67% or 13,158 shares. Boston Family Office Lc has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 2,049 were reported by Wms Ptnrs Lc. Kelly Lawrence W Inc Ca invested in 84,860 shares or 3.83% of the stock. Friess Associates Limited Co has 74,210 shares. Stillwater Invest Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,029 shares.