As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Value Rose, Holder Westpac Banking Has Trimmed by $1.58 Billion Its Stake; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $4.87 Million

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 7.08M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 6,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 77,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.84 billion, down from 84,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.55 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Inc holds 0.07% or 30,931 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White International has invested 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bancorporation Of Stockton reported 21,989 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 4,466 shares. Act Ii Management Limited Partnership has 30,000 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,168 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) stated it has 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Company invested in 0.86% or 378,040 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd holds 2,413 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 170,128 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Llc invested in 779 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 2.37 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 0.25% or 15,323 shares. 133,915 were accumulated by Woodstock.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10,000 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $178,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,800 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 16,698 shares to 202,651 shares, valued at $13.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or holds 1,793 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 850 were reported by Meridian Invest Counsel. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 3.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.05% or 5,767 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). S&Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,715 shares. Consulate Inc invested 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Central Commercial Bank And Tru accumulated 26,863 shares. Atria Invs has 13,755 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 72,772 shares. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has 1.82% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 11,987 shares. Godsey Gibb Assocs reported 71,747 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 22,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). American Natl Ins Tx owns 42,320 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.07 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.