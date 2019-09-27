As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Value Rose, Holder Capital Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding by $400,752; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 80,257 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.21 million, down from 81,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $287.26. About 508,341 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 7,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 32,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.31. About 2.39 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,793 shares to 38,613 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.39 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $110.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 35,447 shares to 168,490 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

