As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Value Rose, Freestone Capital Holdings Upped by $530,222 Its Holding; Chesapeake Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.05 Million

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,690 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 20,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $269.16. About 485,716 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $102.03. About 472,567 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Atlantic Power, Middlesex, Howard Hughes, Kinross and Royal Gold – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, ACN, COST, AMGN: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wall Street Tumbles Despite Robust Job Additions – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank (DB) Announces Radical Restructuring Plans – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Australia’s Coles looks to technology to cut $685 million in costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,098 shares to 2,738 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 32,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,653 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Revisiting My United Parcel Service Thesis – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amazon In-Sourcing Nearly Half Of Its Transportation Needs – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Brings Commitment and Support to Pride Month – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Generational Disruption Shifts Norms For Industrial Distributors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,003 shares to 34,001 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,001 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).