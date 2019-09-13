As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Value Rose, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Raised by $619,872 Its Holding; Ipswich Investment Management Co Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Lifted by $459,395 as Valuation Rose

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 2,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 18,952 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01M, up from 16,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $290.95. About 1.80 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 50.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.8. About 3.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Finemark Comml Bank And has 0.16% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sumitomo Life Co owns 0.53% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 17,054 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca holds 3.83% or 84,860 shares. Ashfield Ltd Company owns 53,218 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Com owns 11,635 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 103,394 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 1.12M shares. Papp L Roy Assoc holds 2.06% or 49,658 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co reported 123,415 shares. 48,662 were reported by Bogle Investment Management Lp De. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hanseatic has 5,095 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd owns 1,287 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 6,943 shares to 56,829 shares, valued at $18.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 13,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,276 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).