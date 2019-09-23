As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Rose, Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding; As Royal Bank Cda (RY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Position by $10.12 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Cda (RY) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 128,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 17.21 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 billion, down from 17.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Cda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.31. About 1.24M shares traded or 33.61% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 09/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada: Publication of 2017 Terms and Conditions; 20/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Royal Bank of Canada Insurance Company Ltd; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS IT’S `STILL EARLY’ FOR IMPACT OF B20 MORTGAGE RULE; 24/05/2018 – TD 2Q TOTAL ASSETS WERE C$1.28T VS RBC TOTAL ASSETS OF C$1.27T; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q BASEL III CET 1 RATIO 11%, EST. 11.1%; 21/05/2018 – Ford to Participate in RBC Auto Tech Conference; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO MCKAY SPEAKS AT FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS CONFERENCE IN NY; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4130.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 8,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 8,461 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 3.47M shares traded or 75.36% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 210,010 shares to 6.39M shares, valued at $482.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.52B for 11.55 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $403.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 10,660 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,797 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.