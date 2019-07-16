As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Upped Its Stake; As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Declined, Merriman Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $24.72 Million Its Position

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 6,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,730 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 20,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.15. About 982,428 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 99.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 130,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,194 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 131,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $177.54. About 1.42 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 9,409 shares to 10,947 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc by 77,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,082 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Tctc Holdg Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 3,040 shares. Burney holds 1,827 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Co owns 3,786 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc reported 1,196 shares. Fincl Consulate Inc holds 923 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). American Century holds 0.33% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advisors invested in 0.1% or 7,242 shares. Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 31,751 shares. West Oak Ltd invested in 1.43% or 9,420 shares. 86,525 are owned by Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc. Main Street Ltd has 0.77% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Trustmark Savings Bank Department stated it has 318 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,426 shares. 1,656 were accumulated by Strategic Advsr Limited Liability. Korea Inv Corp reported 520,958 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 2.83% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ghp Invest Advsrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 10,124 shares. Argyle owns 29,119 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd holds 17 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd has 0.99% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 29,596 are owned by Fdx Advisors. Fincl Advisory Service reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 672,220 shares. Menora Mivtachim owns 126,715 shares. 1.34 million were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.88% or 153,372 shares.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 19,179 shares to 24,834 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 87,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.36 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.