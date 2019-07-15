As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lifted Its Holding; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Cut Position by $17.63 Million as Market Value Rose

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by 93.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 309,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,625 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 538,650 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 6,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,167 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96M, up from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $280.4. About 1.17M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.13 million for 28.88 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 61,338 shares to 201,366 shares, valued at $50.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

