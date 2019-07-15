As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Price Rose, Royal London Asset Management LTD Raised Its Holding by $6.57 Billion; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Stake in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Has Trimmed by $3.20 Million as Market Value Declined

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 35,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,406 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 123,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.13. About 348,236 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 27,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,101 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.75 billion, up from 264,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $279.88. About 768,825 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 14,166 shares. First Interstate Bank reported 6,680 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Klingenstein Fields & Limited holds 17,666 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 19,962 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.28% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 255,735 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 1,723 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Wilsey Asset Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 17,040 shares. 32,674 are owned by Colonial Tru Advsr. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Personal Corporation owns 0.56% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 206,312 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest owns 138,804 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. World Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 34,421 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 33,260 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 13,319 shares to 200,621 shares, valued at $16.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 9,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,119 shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52 are held by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation owns 68,642 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 60,203 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 4,063 shares. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Bb&T Securities Ltd Company reported 4,413 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Davis Selected Advisers reported 71,440 shares. Cipher Lp invested in 26,040 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Horizon Invests Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,841 shares. 5,578 were reported by Profund Advsr Limited Liability. Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 28,736 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 56,625 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 10 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $145.89M for 11.87 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.98% EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 60,236 shares to 614,318 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $230,600 activity.