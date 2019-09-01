As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Price Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Lifted Position by $319,440; Exxon (XOM) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $928,320 as Stock Value Declined

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 1,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 16,698 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.80 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Howland Ltd Liability has 1.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 208,441 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank And Tru invested in 0.97% or 207,656 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Company holds 62,091 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Gibson Ltd Liability Com has 3,938 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Trust has 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50,407 shares. Atria Investments Limited Company stated it has 31,606 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.89% or 33,216 shares. Kings Point Mngmt invested in 5,807 shares. Ohio-based Park Natl Oh has invested 1.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.86% or 4.76M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 626,660 shares. Raymond James And reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Iowa-based At Bancorporation has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fernwood Investment Mngmt holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,760 shares.

