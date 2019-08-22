As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Boosted Its Position; Robertson Opportunity Capital Upped Coherent (COHR) Stake by $1.55 Million

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $150.83. About 153,793 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 51,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, up from 44,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $275.68. About 1.31 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,777 shares to 28,101 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,878 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37,800 shares to 104,200 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,800 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).