As Costco Whsl New (COST) Shares Rose, Tompkins Financial Lifted Holding by $771,012; As Science Applications Inte (SAIC) Stock Price Rose, Matarin Capital Management Lowered by $308,864 Its Holding

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Science Applications Inte (SAIC) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 4,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 152,962 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, down from 157,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Science Applications Inte for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 375,606 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 11/05/2018 – SAIC Breaks Ground on New Platform Innovation Center in South Carolina; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Rev $1.13B; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73M Task Order by SPAWAR; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization; 02/04/2018 – SAIC Motor is a top Chinese automaker that established a Silicon Valley innovation center in 2015; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 12,834 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 9,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98 million shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 12.39% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SAIC’s profit will be $74.95M for 16.39 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Science Applications International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.62% negative EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 43,876 shares to 133,424 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Inc by 274,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tru (NYSE:PDM).

