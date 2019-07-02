As Costco Whsl New (COST) Shares Rose, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Increased Stake; Redmond Asset Management Has Increased Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stake by $979,808

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,426 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.01 million, up from 104,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $265.47. About 1.04 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 657,176 shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 23,247 shares to 107,397 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,111 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 1.32M shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept owns 1,914 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 5,867 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 12,419 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh reported 10,760 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com, Georgia-based fund reported 201 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cibc Mkts Inc accumulated 274,082 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 64,428 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.48% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc accumulated 12,407 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Albion Grp Ut has invested 1.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 500,792 were accumulated by Btim Corporation. Bb&T invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $395,827 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 70,195 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 32,550 shares. Atlanta Management L L C holds 1.33 million shares. Stephens Ar owns 165,174 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.90M shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.65% or 279,965 shares. 900 are held by Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Axa has invested 0.02% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). First Manhattan Com, New York-based fund reported 264,592 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division reported 147 shares. Panagora Asset reported 1,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8,145 shares to 13,738 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 4,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,892 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Thursday, June 13.