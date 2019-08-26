As Costco Whsl New (COST) Shares Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Upped Holding by $319,440; As Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Valuation Rose, Blackhill Capital Upped by $597,700 Its Position

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.65 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 1,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 16,698 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,400 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated accumulated 0.51% or 13,941 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,499 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 86,525 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or stated it has 1,793 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of has 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 52,464 shares. Korea Corp accumulated 247,781 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce Ltd has 38,423 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Tru holds 0.1% or 4,122 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W And holds 0.1% or 4,306 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 5,082 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). General Invsts owns 85,200 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.09% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 36,196 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,043 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Up 28% YTD: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why And When To Buy Costco – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Big Picture on the Data Debate – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boeing and Lockheed Will Help Supply the Space Station – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Dril-Quip (DRQ) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.