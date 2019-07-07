As Costco Whsl New (COST) Shares Rose, Btc Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Lkq Com (LKQ) Market Valuation Rose While Oak Ridge Investments Lifted Position by $611,548

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp Com (LKQ) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 21,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 493,332 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00 million, up from 471,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 1.46 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 1,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,589 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 5,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Corporation Announces Director Resignation Nasdaq:LKQ – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Earnings Drive Past Estimates in Q1, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corp.: Now Is Not The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 03, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,175 shares to 168,487 shares, valued at $26.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globus Med Inc Cl A (NYSE:GMED) by 116,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 599,974 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle owns 398,217 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Cibc Natl Bank Usa owns 39,620 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Goodman Corporation accumulated 243,063 shares. Orrstown Fin Service holds 2,500 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 328,037 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West reported 14,202 shares. Groesbeck Management Nj holds 0.63% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 29,260 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 499,830 shares. 143,540 were accumulated by Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Winslow Asset Management holds 1.88% or 315,824 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.01% or 839,635 shares in its portfolio. Lpl holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 25,320 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 1.30 million shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8,015 shares to 72,115 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 42,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Llc reported 9 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 542,693 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Old Dominion stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Randolph Com holds 2.6% or 54,870 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tiemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,448 shares. Strs Ohio holds 397,061 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. California-based Payden And Rygel has invested 2.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Lc accumulated 2.33% or 1.34 million shares. American Asset Management has 0.32% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,759 shares. Paloma invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.