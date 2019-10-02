As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose, Woodmont Investment Counsel Lifted Position by $2.18 Million; As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Stock Value Rose, Inca Investments Has Decreased Its Position by $1.98 Million

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4130.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 8,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 8,461 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $283.93. About 2.65M shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 282,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 5.14M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.40 million, down from 5.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 295,300 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 286,557 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $36.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ARCO’s profit will be $16.33M for 20.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 8,561 shares to 96,094 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

