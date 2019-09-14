As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose, Texas Yale Capital Has Boosted Holding by $321,552; P2 Capital Partners Increases Position in Fuller H B Co (FUL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 1,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,346 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.08 million shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 185,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.90 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 352,965 shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ensemble Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust Communications stated it has 18,636 shares. Jfs Wealth holds 0.05% or 792 shares. Advisory Net owns 19,369 shares. Prelude Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 399 shares. Duncker Streett accumulated 0.21% or 3,527 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 28,697 shares. Moreover, Swedbank has 0.82% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 683,808 shares. Mount Vernon Incorporated Md reported 23,865 shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 53,204 shares. Farmers National Bank invested in 0.06% or 406 shares. South State Corp stated it has 39,111 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd holds 0.12% or 2,056 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 50.31 million shares or 1.69% more from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 350,590 shares stake. Pnc Services owns 93,449 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 934,665 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Art Advisors Llc holds 18,647 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 41,753 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De reported 96,440 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 162,597 shares. 17,428 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. 1.58M were reported by Champlain Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 80,599 shares. Crawford Counsel accumulated 78,016 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc invested in 0.9% or 2.06 million shares. Channing Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 680,269 shares. Glenmede Na owns 195 shares.

