As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose, Td Asset Management Raised by $10.37 Million Its Stake; Weiss Asset Management LP Maintains Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 436,613 shares traded or 13.98% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 42,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.50 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $276.54. About 1.99 million shares traded or 19.27% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 5.66 million shares to 7.58 million shares, valued at $86.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 5,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,189 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd has invested 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 46,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.73% or 4.61M shares. Advisors Limited Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 560 shares. 15,127 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Ledyard Bancshares has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ally Inc owns 7,000 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 52,464 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 106,590 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested in 8,776 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Moreover, Btr Mgmt has 0.34% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bankshares Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 10,085 shares. Tctc Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 3,040 shares. West Coast Fin Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,038 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ) by 56,754 shares to 12,286 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co by 88,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,170 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Investment Counsel owns 2.3% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 318,036 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc accumulated 14,677 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 700 shares. Millennium Management Lc has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 36,394 shares. Bard holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 24,850 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 79,714 shares. Avalon Advsr invested in 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pinnacle Prtnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Covington Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 55,318 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 448,321 shares. Advsr Asset holds 614,737 shares. Hl Ser Ltd Liability Corp, Kentucky-based fund reported 359,077 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 40,000 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $633,200 were bought by Baker James C.

