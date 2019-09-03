As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Decreased by $451,737 Its Holding; As Customers Bancorp Com (CUBI) Stock Price Declined, Bogle Investment Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $1.82 Million

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 1,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 12,227 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 14,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $293.11. About 783,157 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc Com (CUBI) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 101,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 38,376 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 139,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 24,892 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.96 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 11,969 shares to 30,060 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 20,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.33% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 484,025 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp owns 292,673 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company reported 46,000 shares stake. Harvest Management reported 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 17,500 are held by Monetta Fincl Services Inc. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 1.31% or 46,929 shares. Financial Mgmt Pro Inc has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aldebaran Fincl Inc holds 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,450 shares. Amer Research reported 140 shares. Capital Invest Counsel Inc invested in 7.27% or 81,775 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 175,946 shares. Davenport Ltd holds 23,379 shares. Park National Corporation Oh has invested 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd accumulated 19,268 shares. 1.19M are held by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc Com (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 84,586 shares to 113,984 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renewable Energy Group Com New (NASDAQ:REGI) by 46,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Changyou Com Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:CYOU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 210,968 shares. 14,017 were reported by Assetmark Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Wells Fargo Mn reported 226,898 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 44,111 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 4.32 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,571 shares stake. Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 911,951 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 109,900 shares. Art Limited Com reported 19,695 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 345,199 were reported by Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc. Denali Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 77 shares.