As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose, Blair William & Company Increased Stake; Focused Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Citigroup (C)

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 11,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,591 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.27 million, up from 291,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $264.67. About 825,910 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 8.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 20/03/2018 – CITI: KUSHNER COS. LOAN HAD PRELIM. APPROVAL AT TIME OF MEETING; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,970 shares. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.15% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,427 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Liability owns 1,130 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.44% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Brookmont Cap Management, Texas-based fund reported 1,569 shares. New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 2.74% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Clarkston Cap Partners Lc accumulated 1,150 shares. Sabal Trust Company reported 900 shares. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor owns 3,005 shares. First National Tru Communications holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,122 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 29,350 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Mengis Mngmt holds 1.9% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 14,034 shares. Avalon Limited Liability Co accumulated 57,670 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn Inc reported 1.4% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gamco Et Al holds 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 10,107 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $395,827 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds by 27,596 shares to 49,829 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 9,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,282 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 17,954 shares to 6,852 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 9,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.