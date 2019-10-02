As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Price Rose, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Upped by $532,122 Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Perkins Coie Trust Company Trimmed Its Holding by $357,637

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 16.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 2,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 14,258 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74M, up from 12,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $283.93. About 2.65M shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Perkins Coie Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25 million, down from 79,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 22.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Investment Services Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 23,420 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B holds 5.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,186 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.39M shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,659 shares. Clarkston Ptnrs Limited holds 216,657 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 51,516 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.58% or 29.43M shares. Korea Investment holds 6.31M shares. Alps Advsrs invested in 70,983 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 1,592 shares. Page Arthur B holds 35,455 shares or 3.89% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Management Llc holds 2,451 shares. Horan Management invested in 6.52% or 271,719 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

