As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Price Rose, Dowling & Yahnke Has Increased Its Position by $1.62 Million; Baidu (BIDU) Valuation Declined While Newport Asia Trimmed by $8.41 Million Its Holding

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.36. About 3.45M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, up from 44,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $264.26. About 1.95M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01M for 69.86 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $244,332 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

