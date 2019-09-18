As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Price Rose, Caprock Group Increased by $3.94 Million Its Position; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Has Decreased by $4.81 Million Its Holding

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 321.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 14,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 19,587 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, up from 4,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $291.41. About 1.78 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 23,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 126,786 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.94M, down from 150,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $215.91. About 2.39M shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N PUTS SOME LONDON-BASED STAFF ON NOTICE FOR MOVE TO FRANKFURT BY EARLY SUMMER; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MORE ACQUISITIONS POSSIBLE FOR MARCUS; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Fuel retailer hires Goldman Houston head; 09/04/2018 – SoFi Names Longtime Goldman Sachs Exec Michelle Gill as Next CFO; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FAMILY THAT OWNS MAJORITY OF NASCAR WORKING WITH GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N TO EXPLORE SALE; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Goldman Sachs buys personal-finance app Clarity Money, sources say for a “high eight-figure sum”, to acquire a mobile; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts iPhone Estimates Citing ‘Deterioration In Demand’; 08/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE CHIEF IN GERMANY AND AUSTRIA AFTER CO-CHIEF KUKIES JOINS GERMAN FIN MIN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 41,875 are held by Rothschild Invest Il. Mu Invs Ltd holds 24,500 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.5% or 46,135 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Services Corp has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.57% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,000 shares. Girard Prns Limited owns 17,595 shares. American Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv accumulated 790 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & owns 12,108 shares. Braun Stacey Associates holds 1.02% or 60,463 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0.1% or 9,565 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 230,581 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company has 2,128 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Coe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.45% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 9,072 shares.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $511.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,354 shares to 17,153 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,371 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, COST, ALXN – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Danaher Gains From Rising Product Demand Despite High Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Charter (CHTR) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “High Costs Mar Building Products – Retail Industry Prospects – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,002 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation. 93,724 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Los Angeles Equity Rech invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 3.43 million are owned by Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Clean Yield Gru accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kenmare Cap Ptnrs Ltd owns 3,800 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 83,982 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,551 shares. Field Main Fincl Bank owns 5,591 shares. Lipe Dalton invested in 19,454 shares or 2.85% of the stock. Davenport reported 2,047 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 3,698 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Llc invested in 2,517 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 24 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18,306 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $124.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).