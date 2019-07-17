As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Price Rose, Btc Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Telemus Capital Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 1,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,589 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 5,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $281.56. About 1.48M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 106,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90M, down from 274,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 16.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Cap has 1.9% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Addenda Capital Inc has invested 0.45% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 164,762 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Violich Capital Mngmt Inc holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 81,084 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Minnesota-based Sns Finance Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Cumberland Ptnrs has 0.56% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 23,098 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap owns 1.89% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,114 shares. Sabal Tru Com holds 900 shares. Interest Ltd Ca reported 0.73% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 0.95% or 11,538 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa holds 0.29% or 1,647 shares in its portfolio. Mu Invests Company reported 24,000 shares stake.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.82 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8,015 shares to 72,115 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 6,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc by 104,900 shares to 256,910 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.