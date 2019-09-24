As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose, Telos Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Boys Arnold & Co Has Increased Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $1.61 Million

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,826 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 10,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $287.57. About 2.06 million shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 117.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 3,523 shares as the company's stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,523 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $541.65. About 497,642 shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.11% or 15,667 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 186 shares. Davenport And Ltd Llc reported 1.18% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,937 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Winslow Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.17% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd reported 2,109 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,404 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Cortland Mo holds 1,300 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.14% or 118,065 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,460 shares. World Investors reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fil Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 16,516 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 135,307 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Pa reported 269,206 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Sei Invs owns 0.12% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 79,654 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.42 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.