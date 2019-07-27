As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose, Sunbelt Securities Lowered Its Position by $348,480; Knot Offshore Part (KNOP) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Position by $360,000

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Knot Offshore Part (KNOP) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 211,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Knot Offshore Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.21 million market cap company. It closed at $19.49 lastly. It is up 5.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.72% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 18/03/2018 – KNOT SEES SOME CLOUDS ON HORIZON FOR EURO AREA IN MEDIUM TERM; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS HAVE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED TOO BIG TO FAIL; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NEW ECB FORWARD GUIDANCE SHOULD FOCUS ON INTEREST RATES, APPROPRIATE TO START DISCUSSION ON NEW GUIDANCE NOW; 09/04/2018 – Knot Standard Gets New Investor; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS SIGNIFICANT STEPS WARRANTED TO PROTECT CONSUMERS, FIGHT CRIME IN CRYPTOTOKENS; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS EURO-AREA OUTPUT GAP PROBABLY CLOSED AT END OF 2017; 25/04/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS CAPITAL MARKETS UNION IS HIGHLY NECESSARY; 18/03/2018 – RPT-ECB’S KNOT SAYS INFLATION OUTLOOK HAS BEEN QUITE STABLE OVER SEVERAL QUARTERS; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 29/03/2018 – ECB GOVERNING COUNCIL’S KNOT COMMENTS IN AMSTERDAM

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 181,165 shares to 192,665 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 28,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 24.24% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.66 per share. KNOP’s profit will be $16.35M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by KNOT Offshore Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.21% EPS growth.

More notable recent KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Record Earnings And A 10% Yield On Qualified Dividends – Buy This Niche MLP On The Dip (No K-1) – Seeking Alpha" on November 18, 2017