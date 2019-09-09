As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Lowered Holding by $493,922; As Xylem (XYL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Parnassus Investments Boosted Its Position

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 26,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 6.27 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495.91M, up from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 331,171 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 34,093 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 36,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $300.45. About 1.58 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,469 shares to 389,527 shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10B for 29.69 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.