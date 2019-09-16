As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $465,055; As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Increased Its Stake

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 69.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 10,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,872 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 15,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 25.58M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,332 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 11,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $288.78. About 1.04 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cumberland Partners holds 27,318 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.16% or 75,130 shares. 1,157 are owned by Ims Cap Mgmt. Argi Invest Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 2,461 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Garde Cap Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dearborn Partners owns 14,191 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 9,504 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 18,040 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.73% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,948 shares. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Corporation reported 487,257 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 1,059 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Fincl Advisors Inc holds 3,188 shares. Sequoia Financial Limited Company reported 2,605 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.54 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,891 shares to 101,105 shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,833 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,723 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 63,572 shares. North American Corp has 1.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 208,627 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.03% or 105,310 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0.13% or 1.48 million shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.34% or 271,426 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 46,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen Capital Mngmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 50,156 shares. Jnba Advisors accumulated 0.03% or 4,428 shares. Amer Intll Grp has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mathes Company stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Central Financial Bank And Tru reported 14,976 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bailard holds 162,813 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

