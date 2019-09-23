As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Has Cut by $3.14 Million Its Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Covington Capital Management Cut Stake

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 3.47M shares traded or 75.36% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 27,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 429,692 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.93 million, down from 457,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86 million shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Carnival Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq" on September 22, 2019

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 18,677 shares to 134,328 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 25,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation's (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 08, 2019

