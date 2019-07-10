As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose, Holder Sunbelt Securities Cut Stake; Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $271.22. About 905,056 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 30,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 586,753 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.45 million, up from 555,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 15.22 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Australia’s South32 flags higher Illawarra unit cost in 2H 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Gains From Segmental Health Despite High Costs (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Costco Stock Popped 10.3% in June – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dominican Republic expects to award several blocks in first oil licensing round – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Vacations Rides on ILG Buyout Despite Cost Issues – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 440 shares to 786 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4,869 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 8,153 shares in its portfolio. 122,413 are owned by Kcm Inv. Zacks Invest Mgmt invested in 11,053 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc owns 14,487 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mu Invests invested in 24,000 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corp has 1,872 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Lc holds 125 shares. Park Corporation Oh reported 16,404 shares. Scotia Capital has invested 0.37% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). S&Co Inc holds 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 4,715 shares. Stevens Cap LP owns 19,465 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Old Natl Savings Bank In reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ghp Advsrs holds 0.48% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 15,474 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincluden owns 19,570 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd owns 63,099 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 139,931 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Westend Limited Com has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Assetmark holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 236,470 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 73,237 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altfest L J accumulated 0.89% or 74,474 shares. United Kingdom-based Sarasin Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated owns 106,192 shares. Financial Advantage Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 979 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Eck has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,674 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated holds 313,028 shares. Moreover, Psagot Inv House Limited has 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 163,362 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares to 148,251 shares, valued at $26.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 9,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,195 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).