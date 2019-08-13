As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose, Holder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $449.44 Million; Premier Asset Managment Position in Facebook (FB) Has Lifted as Shares Rose

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 44.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 1,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 2,351 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569.00M, down from 4,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $275.17. About 581,108 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 8,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 71,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 62,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.69. About 5.41 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 09/04/2018 – HMG Strategy’s Hunter Muller: Is Facebook Giving the Tech Industry a Bad Reputation?; 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook:; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 23/04/2018 – KTVE – KARD: FAKE NEWS: Rumor about missing Claiborne Parish child circulating on Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data woes drag down tech sector; 25/05/2018 – Facebook and Google accused of ignoring GDPR rules; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg admits mistakes in protecting Facebook users

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.19 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

