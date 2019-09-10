As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tiger Eye Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 14.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 421,153 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.38M, down from 422,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $296.73. About 1.17M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,135 shares to 318,544 shares, valued at $50.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 127,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.08B for 29.32 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 30,905 shares to 7,021 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

