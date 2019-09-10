As Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Valuation Rose, Appleton Partners Raised Stake by $346,302; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Upped Its Position by $105.30 Million as Valuation Rose

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 1,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 34,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, up from 33,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $297.53. About 368,454 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.94M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $135.02. About 5.11M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 102,700 shares to 97,300 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Bbva Compass Financial Bank has invested 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Com owns 6,674 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated Inc accumulated 1.95 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 17,927 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 930 shares. Marketfield Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 29,199 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt holds 19,910 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 1,689 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division invested in 0.26% or 38,483 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 2.42% or 67,231 shares. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Murphy Cap Inc owns 3,055 shares. Maryland Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 461 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG) by 16,167 shares to 45,289 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,381 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group Div App Etf (VIG).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.