As Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Share Price Rose, Girard Partners LTD Has Upped Stake; Violich Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) by $541,920

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.79. About 489,376 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 2,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 17,319 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 15,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $265.82. About 1.15 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 0.04% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 3,004 shares. Winch Advisory Lc reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.77% or 6,295 shares. 1,336 were reported by Nadler Financial Grp Inc. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,518 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zebra holds 1,689 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 5,435 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,654 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.34% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 869,486 shares. Veritable Lp has 19,424 shares. Cahill Financial Advsrs has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Salem Inv Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,542 shares. Haverford Trust holds 5,002 shares.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp Com by 5,484 shares to 11,346 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:PFG) by 9,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,785 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

