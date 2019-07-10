As Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Share Price Rose, Barrett Asset Management Boosted Stake by $1.23 Million; Hood River Capital Management Holds Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) by 788.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 201,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 25,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $732.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 559,520 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 5,085 shares as the company's stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,729 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43 million, up from 58,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $271.42. About 1.02M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500.

date 2019-07-10

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 37,326 shares to 522,884 shares, valued at $81.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,086 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Invest holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 11,525 shares. Payden And Rygel has 117,800 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Greenbrier Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 250,000 shares or 10.76% of the stock. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1St Source Commercial Bank owns 9,895 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Garde Cap has 4,376 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 178,052 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Parsec Fincl Management reported 893 shares. Salem Mngmt stated it has 9,345 shares. Mathes stated it has 2,100 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 491,000 shares. Azimuth Ltd holds 46,041 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Lau Associate Limited Liability Company has 850 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 0.04% or 1,947 shares. & Mngmt holds 0.01% or 140 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,742 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 71,393 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 18,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 10,686 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0% or 52,559 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 371,800 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al accumulated 0.07% or 96,080 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 784,618 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 20,314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company holds 0% or 25,672 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 627,232 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Ameriprise invested 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Dupont Cap Management accumulated 28,171 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tier Reit Inc by 62,677 shares to 837,463 shares, valued at $24.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 30,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,890 shares, and cut its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)